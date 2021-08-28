Brokers Offer Predictions for Medtronic plc’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Medtronic in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.34. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.26 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist increased their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.91.

Medtronic stock opened at $133.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $98.94 and a 12-month high of $135.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.99. The stock has a market cap of $179.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $921,134,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 26.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,544,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,614 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,326,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,411,131,000 after buying an additional 2,145,361 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 27.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,168,785,000 after buying an additional 2,043,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3,039.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,872,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after buying an additional 1,812,587 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,693 shares of company stock worth $7,720,010. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

