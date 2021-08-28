Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has increased its dividend payment by 14.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a payout ratio of 245.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to earn $3.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $56.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $42.29 and a 1 year high of $56.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.21.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 7.12%. Analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIP. CIBC initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

