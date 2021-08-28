BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$118.90.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$108.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on BRP from C$123.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on BRP in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a C$122.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on BRP to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of TSE DOO traded up C$2.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$108.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,166. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$101.86. BRP has a 12-month low of C$61.35 and a 12-month high of C$119.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C$2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$1.27. The business had revenue of C$1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.61 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that BRP will post 8.6700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. BRP’s payout ratio is 5.53%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

