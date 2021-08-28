Bryan Richard Hinton Sells 260 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CTO Bryan Richard Hinton sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $13,813.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,032.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bryan Richard Hinton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Bryan Richard Hinton sold 4,020 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $218,366.40.

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $53.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 0.65. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.23 and a 52-week high of $59.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.36.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,894 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,409,000 after purchasing an additional 530,293 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 4,269.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 286,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,358,000 after purchasing an additional 280,309 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,462,000 after purchasing an additional 246,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 506,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,670,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCAT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

