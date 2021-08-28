BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Investment analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 69.39% from the company’s previous close.

ORGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

NASDAQ ORGO opened at $15.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Organogenesis has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.60.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 51.16% and a net margin of 16.17%. Analysts expect that Organogenesis will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $973,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 139,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $2,060,106.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,830.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 604,612 shares of company stock worth $9,103,367. 57.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 19.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

