BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

BTRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get BTRS alerts:

BTRS traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $11.27. 1,117,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,975. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.29. BTRS has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 0.31.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that BTRS will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other BTRS news, Director Charles B. Bernicker sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $6,451,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 3,151,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $36,971,728.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BTRS by 569.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in BTRS during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in BTRS during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.