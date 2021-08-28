Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cable One were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Cable One by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,780,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 170,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,966,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CABO opened at $2,067.12 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,674.35 and a 12 month high of $2,326.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,943.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.63 EPS. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 52.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 22.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CABO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,253.43.

In other news, Director Thomas O. Might sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,058.92, for a total value of $2,445,996.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,372,510.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,892.51, for a total value of $637,775.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,074,202.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,377 shares of company stock valued at $10,906,287. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

