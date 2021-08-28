Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) Short Interest Update

Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a growth of 115.0% from the July 29th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 893,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NUGS stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 570,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,803. Cannabis Strategic Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07.

Cannabis Strategic Ventures is a company, which focuses on the medical and legal recreational cannabis sectors. It operates through the following segments: Providing Employment and Consultation to Cannabis Industry, and Develop Intellectual Property to be Licensed to the Cannabis Industry. The company was founded on December 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

