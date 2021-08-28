Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) Short Interest Update

Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a growth of 115.0% from the July 29th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 893,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NUGS stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 570,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,803. Cannabis Strategic Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07.
Cannabis Strategic Ventures Company Profile
