Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 1,066.7% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS CCOEY opened at $13.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Capcom has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $17.89.

About Capcom

CAPCOM Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, development, manufacture, sale and distribution of home video, online, mobile and arcade games. It operates through the following segments: Digital Content, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipment, and Others. The Digital Content segment develops and sells home video, online and mobile games.

