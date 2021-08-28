Capita (LON:CPI) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $39.99

Capita plc (LON:CPI) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 39.99 ($0.52) and traded as high as GBX 48.64 ($0.64). Capita shares last traded at GBX 48.04 ($0.63), with a volume of 5,777,978 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPI. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Capita in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target for the company. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on shares of Capita in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Capita has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 67.40 ($0.88).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 39.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £809.13 million and a P/E ratio of 2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.23.

In other news, insider Tim Weller acquired 255,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £99,653.19 ($130,197.53). Insiders have purchased a total of 256,895 shares of company stock worth $10,016,917 over the last three months.

Capita Company Profile (LON:CPI)

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

