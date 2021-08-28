CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Insider Reginald Seeto Sells 658 Shares of Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) insider Reginald Seeto sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $52,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Reginald Seeto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Reginald Seeto sold 13,212 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $1,265,049.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Reginald Seeto sold 5,994 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.67, for a total transaction of $513,505.98.

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $79.83 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a 52-week low of $29.86 and a 52-week high of $99.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.84. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -443.50 and a beta of 0.65.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. CareDx had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 16,600.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

