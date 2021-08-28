CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.300-$0.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 million-$216 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $199.52 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,792. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.75. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.90. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $36.54.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CARG shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised CarGurus from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.50.

In related news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $398,269.24. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,413,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,228,039.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 9,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $298,754.61. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 106,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,293.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 483,178 shares of company stock worth $13,414,706 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

