Carrie C. Strom Sells 5,057 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ABBV opened at $119.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.46. The company has a market cap of $211.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $121.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.69.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

