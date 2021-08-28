Carrie C. Strom Sells 5,057 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
ABBV opened at $119.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.46. The company has a market cap of $211.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $121.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.69.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.
