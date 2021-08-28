Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CARS. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cars.com from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Shares of CARS opened at $12.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $893.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.90 and a beta of 2.34. Cars.com has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $15.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.89 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

In related news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $100,871.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 8.8% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 4.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 169,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.