Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist

Truist began coverage on shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CARS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cars.com from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Shares of CARS opened at $12.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.90 and a beta of 2.34. Cars.com has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $15.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.89 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

In related news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $100,871.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARS. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Cars.com in the first quarter worth $4,634,000. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,693,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,792,000 after buying an additional 1,248,550 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 90,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cars.com by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,237,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,876,000 after buying an additional 412,315 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Cars.com by 45.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 626,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.