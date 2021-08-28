Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) CEO Sells $55,801.68 in Stock

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) CEO Michael T. Pugh sold 3,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $55,801.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Carver Bancorp stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. Carver Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARV. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 120.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 17.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Carver Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies.

