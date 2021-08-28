Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) SVP Sells $46,137.30 in Stock

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) SVP Isaac Torres sold 2,542 shares of Carver Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $46,137.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ CARV opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.59. Carver Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Carver Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.
Carver Bancorp Company Profile
Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies.
