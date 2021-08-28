Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) SVP Sells $46,137.30 in Stock

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) SVP Isaac Torres sold 2,542 shares of Carver Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $46,137.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ CARV opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.59. Carver Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Carver Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Carver Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carver Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Carver Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $1,095,000. 17.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.