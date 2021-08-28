Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

CPCAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of CPCAY opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. Cathay Pacific Airways has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.20.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

