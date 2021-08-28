CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 58.2% from the July 29th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CEOS opened at $0.09 on Friday. CeCors has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09.

CeCors, Inc manufactures and distributes healthcare supplies and healthcare equipment. It also engages in the acquisition and development of healthcare companies for the healthcare supplies and healthcare equipment markets. The company was founded on April 16, 2002 and is headquartered in Sarnia, Canada.

