Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CYAD. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Celyad Oncology from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of CYAD opened at $4.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.54. Celyad Oncology has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $10.46. The company has a market cap of $67.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.41.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Celyad Oncology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Celyad Oncology at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celyad Oncology SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor-T (CAR-T) cell-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates includes CYAD-101, an allogeneic CAR-T candidate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer; CYAD-211, a short hairpin RNA (shRNA)-based allogeneic CAR-T candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed / refractory multiple myeloma; and CYAD-02, an autologous CAR-T therapy that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

