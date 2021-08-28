Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.620-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Central Garden & Pet stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.51. The stock had a trading volume of 311,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,440. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $55.82.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CENTA shares. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.67.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

