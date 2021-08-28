Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CPYYY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Centrica from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a 55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Centrica from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPYYY opened at $2.78 on Friday. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.36.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

