Centrus Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 448 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 569% compared to the typical daily volume of 67 call options.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LEU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Centrus Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $290,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,765.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEU. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Centrus Energy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Centrus Energy by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 233,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after buying an additional 81,838 shares in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Centrus Energy stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $349.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.66. Centrus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.42.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 10.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centrus Energy will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.