Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) is Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd raised its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 417,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Cerner accounts for 5.4% of Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Cerner were worth $32,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 36.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 544,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,544,000 after acquiring an additional 145,184 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in Cerner by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 569,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,629,000 after purchasing an additional 139,500 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,945,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,086,000 after buying an additional 88,591 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,802,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 27.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,167,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,740,000 after buying an additional 900,030 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $76.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,330,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,770. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.73. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $66.75 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. Cerner’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CERN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

In related news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

