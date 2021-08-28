Challenger Energy Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BSHPF) Short Interest Down 43.2% in August

Challenger Energy Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BSHPF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the July 29th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

BSHPF stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.02. Challenger Energy Group has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.60.

Challenger Energy Group Company Profile

Challenger Energy Group Plc is an exploration company, with interest in oil and gas. Its project includes Bain, Cooper, Donaldson, Eneas and Miami. The company was founded by Alan Robert Burns in April 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, Isle of Man.

