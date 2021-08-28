Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Trading Down 6.1%

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) was down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$5.12 and last traded at C$5.27. Approximately 283,230 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 482,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.61.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CIA. Laurentian upped their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.40 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Champion Iron to C$8.40 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Champion Iron in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.11.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.56.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$545.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$292.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

