Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRL traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $436.75. The company had a trading volume of 223,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.33 and a twelve month high of $443.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.49. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRL. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.13.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total transaction of $263,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,694.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 6,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total transaction of $2,872,215.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,412.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,657 shares of company stock valued at $18,959,620. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

