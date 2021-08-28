Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $529.36 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report $529.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $527.50 million and the highest is $534.00 million. Check Point Software Technologies reported sales of $509.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,255,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $812,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,558 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,328,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,914 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,054,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,477,000 after acquiring an additional 659,597 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,375,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,153,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,108,000 after acquiring an additional 592,956 shares in the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $126.68. 521,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,390. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $109.07 and a 52 week high of $139.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

