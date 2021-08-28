Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 80.4% from the July 29th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CADMF opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.29. Chemesis International has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90.

Get Chemesis International alerts:

About Chemesis International

Chemesis International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products in California, Puerto Rico, and Colombia. It offers various types of extractions, formulations, and products specializing in BHO extraction, alcohol extraction, and CO2 extraction.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Chemesis International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemesis International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.