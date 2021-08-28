Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 80.4% from the July 29th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS CADMF opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.29. Chemesis International has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90.
About Chemesis International
