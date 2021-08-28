Chesswood Group Limited Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

TSE CHW opened at C$11.50 on Friday. Chesswood Group has a 1-year low of C$4.74 and a 1-year high of C$13.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.17. The stock has a market cap of C$192.43 million and a P/E ratio of 8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 37.62, a current ratio of 39.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.13.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$30.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$29.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chesswood Group will post 1.3634842 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Chesswood Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cormark upped their price target on Chesswood Group from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Chesswood Group from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Chesswood Group news, insider CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,184.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,873,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,497,174.32. Also, Director Michael Eric Prenzlow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total value of C$70,991.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$683,293.96. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,700 shares of company stock worth $123,417.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

