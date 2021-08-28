China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 48.3% from the July 29th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Resources Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of CRHKY opened at $16.22 on Friday. China Resources Beer has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.75.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This is an increase from China Resources Beer’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

About China Resources Beer

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products under the Snow and Heineken brands. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 70 breweries in 25 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

