China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Short Interest Down 85.9% in August

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 252,000 shares, a decline of 85.9% from the July 29th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.4 days.

China Yongda Automobiles Services stock remained flat at $$1.49 on Friday. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of China Yongda Automobiles Services from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a passenger vehicle retailer and service provider. The company focuses on luxury and ultra-luxury brands. It offers repair and maintenance services; automobile extended products and services, including spare parts and accessories, automobile decoration products, automobile care services, agency services of vehicle title registration, and vehicle inspection services; and agency services for automobile finance and insurance products.

