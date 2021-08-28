China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) Short Interest Down 97.3% in August

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2021

China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.3% from the July 29th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ZXAIY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.63. 1,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,670. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40. China Zenix Auto International has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.29.

China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. China Zenix Auto International had a negative return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $60.64 million for the quarter.

China Zenix Auto International Company Profile

China Zenix Auto International Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of steel wheels for commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: PRC Aftermarket Sales, PRC OEM Sales, and International Sales. The PRC Aftermarket Sales segment produces and sells steel and aluminum wheels to distributors.

