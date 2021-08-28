China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) Short Interest Down 97.3% in August

China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.3% from the July 29th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ZXAIY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.63. 1,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,670. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40. China Zenix Auto International has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.29.

China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. China Zenix Auto International had a negative return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $60.64 million for the quarter.

China Zenix Auto International Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of steel wheels for commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: PRC Aftermarket Sales, PRC OEM Sales, and International Sales. The PRC Aftermarket Sales segment produces and sells steel and aluminum wheels to distributors.

