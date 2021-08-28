CIBC Increases Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Price Target to $148.00

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $139.00 to $148.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has an outperformer rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.27.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $100.65 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $56.96 and a 52 week high of $106.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.848 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 331.3% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

