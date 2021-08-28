CIBC Increases National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$102.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$98.00 to C$102.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.70% from the company’s current price.

NA has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on National Bank of Canada to C$104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Cormark lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$104.50.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of NA stock opened at C$99.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$95.16. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$62.50 and a 12-month high of C$100.42.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.87 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.09 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 8.4928957 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.