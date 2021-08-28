CIBC Increases Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target to C$145.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price target boosted by analysts at CIBC from C$138.00 to C$145.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.61.

NYSE RY opened at $104.69 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $67.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.40. The stock has a market cap of $149.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RY. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 320,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,500,000 after acquiring an additional 63,679 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 85,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 40.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

