Cigna (NYSE:CI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $20.200-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $20.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $170 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.45 billion.

Cigna stock opened at $210.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.48. Cigna has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna will post 20.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stephens dropped their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $271.16.

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

