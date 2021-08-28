Cigna (NYSE:CI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $20.200-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $20.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $170 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.45 billion.
Cigna stock opened at $210.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.48. Cigna has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.
Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna will post 20.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stephens dropped their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $271.16.
In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
About Cigna
Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.
