Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) Short Interest Update

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 76.3% from the July 29th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of CINR stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $12.62. 7,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,654. The company has a market cap of $249.61 million, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.09. Ciner Resources has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ciner Resources had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CINR. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Ciner Resources by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ciner Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciner Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ciner Resources by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciner Resources by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 7.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ciner Resources

Ciner Resources LP engages in the production of natural soda ash. The company was founded on April 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

