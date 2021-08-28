Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) Short Interest Update

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 76.3% from the July 29th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of CINR stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $12.62. 7,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,654. The company has a market cap of $249.61 million, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.09. Ciner Resources has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $15.00.
Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ciner Resources had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter.
About Ciner Resources
Ciner Resources LP engages in the production of natural soda ash. The company was founded on April 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
Featured Story: Asset Allocation
Receive News & Ratings for Ciner Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciner Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.