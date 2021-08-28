Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,327 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth $37,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 44.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C opened at $72.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on C shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

