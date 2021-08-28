Citigroup Trims Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Target Price to $14.00

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has an underperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen lowered Theravance Biopharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.86. Theravance Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.62.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.02 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 19,368 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 17,366 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 52.4% in the first quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 58,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 2.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

