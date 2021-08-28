Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Shares Acquired by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) by 136.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,265 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTXR. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 10,811 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 23,633 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 156,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citius Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.56. The stock has a market cap of $319.69 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives and cancer care. It is currently advancing three proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; CITI-002, which provides anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and CITI-101, which is a bio-absorbable film impregnated with minocycline and rifampin for reducing acute inflammation and microbial colonization of breast tissue expanders used in breast reconstruction surgeries following mastectomies.

