Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys 2,000 Shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 9.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,139 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Covanta were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Covanta by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Covanta by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in Covanta by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 136,821 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Covanta by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Covanta by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 271,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Covanta alerts:

Shares of CVA opened at $20.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.25. Covanta Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -95.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts expect that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVA. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covanta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Covanta Profile

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.