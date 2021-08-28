Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys 2,163 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 86.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,842 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,634,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,007,000 after acquiring an additional 342,914 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,132,000 after acquiring an additional 489,172 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 8,335,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,808,000 after acquiring an additional 188,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,537,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,462,000 after acquiring an additional 278,027 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $232.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.18. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $162.85 and a 12 month high of $232.93.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

