Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys New Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,108.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,000.

VT opened at $106.31 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $77.64 and a twelve month high of $106.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.33.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

