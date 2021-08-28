Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Raises Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 41.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,290,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,803,517,000 after buying an additional 1,428,700 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,752,000 after buying an additional 1,530,364 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,106,000 after buying an additional 9,031,544 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,432,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $965,612,000 after buying an additional 465,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,742,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,271,000 after buying an additional 235,518 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MS opened at $105.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.54. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $45.86 and a 1-year high of $105.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Seaport Global Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

In related news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

