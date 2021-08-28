Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Reduces Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,619,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,414,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,315 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $238,616,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.8% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,413,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,561 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.6% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,979,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,573 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $74,221,000. 62.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D stock opened at $78.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.19%.

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.30.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

