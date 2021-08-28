Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 3,774 Shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,214,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,434,000 after purchasing an additional 374,710 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 969,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,048,000 after buying an additional 87,634 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 612,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,632,000 after buying an additional 125,392 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 492,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,925,000 after buying an additional 80,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 101.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 231,718 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EAGG opened at $55.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.58. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $56.90.

