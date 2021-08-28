Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 627 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. US Capital Advisors lowered American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.50.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $180.31 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $185.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.01.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.603 per share. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

