Citizens National Bank Trust Department Cuts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,187 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises approximately 1.3% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at $1,911,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 273.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at $1,032,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at $115,000. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 over the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $267.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,552,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $286.12. The company has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $217.40 and a one year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

