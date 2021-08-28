Citizens National Bank Trust Department Cuts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,676 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in AT&T by 65.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $27.13. 32,240,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,243,395. The stock has a market cap of $193.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.12.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.